Georgia lawmakers push for new gun laws in wake of Apalachee High schooting

The deadly shooting at Apalachee High School in September led to renewed calls for gun reform.

Tragedy struck on the Winder campus as the Georgia Senate Safe Firearm Study Committee was holding a series of meetings exploring ways to reduce gun violence among children in Georgia.

Committee chairman, Sen. Emmanuel Jones, D-Decatur, presented the committee's final report Thursday.

"We can do a much better job in Georgia, and we have to do a better job," Jones told reporters.

The committee's recommendations include a statewide alert protocol requiring that when a student has been flagged for potentially dangerous behavior tries to transfer schools, the new school is notified of the issues before the student is enrolled.

The committee also recommended the implementation of Child Access Prevention laws which would include civil and criminal penalties, and a 10-day waiting period for the purchase of assault rifles unless the person has a weapons carry license.

"I believe we can get all of these things passed," Jones said.

The Georgia House will also consider gun safety legislation next session. Georgia Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver, D-Decatur, is sponsoring a bill next session. This bill would require owners of assault-type weapons in Georgia to have liability insurance for their firearms, making them financially responsible for any damage or injury caused by those weapons.

"A new idea has come forward in other states that says if you are going to own an assault weapon, legally own an assault weapon, you have to provide insurance for the damage that weapon may cause," Oliver said. "All of us are focused on the danger that our children face in schools, in their apartment complexes. Every weekend there's a murder with irresponsible, criminal use of guns."