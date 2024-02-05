Georgia lawmakers propose bill to allow Narcan vending machines on college campuses

At the state capitol, a bill aimed at addressing an ever-growing opioid crisis in Georgia is making its way through the state House.

Georgia state lawmakers are considering legislation that would make Narcan and other drugs to prevent overdose deaths more easily accessible.

"We passed the first bill, the 911 amnesty bill, back in 2015 -- almost 10 years ago -- and a lot has happened since then. Unfortunately, our opioid crisis has expanded terribly," Republican State Rep. Sharon Cooper told FOX 5.

If passed, HB 1035 would eliminate the requirement of over-the-counter prescriptions for Narcan and legalize the sale of Narcan inside vending machines at pharmacies and other locations, including college campuses across Georgia.

Cooper, who is sponsoring the bill, says it also includes provisions for use of stronger opioid antidotes in the state.

DRUG OVERDOSES BIG PROBLEM

"Drug overdoses are the largest killers of people 18-45 across our country and many of those are in the age range that you will see in college and in graduate school," she stated. "We need them because drugs are stronger and what we’re finding with Narcan is sometimes you give it, the person seems to revive but then the narcan wears off."

According to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, there were more than 1,408 overdose deaths in Georgia last year, which accounted for 2% of all opioid-related deaths nationwide.

Cooper, who serves as chairwoman of the House Public Health Committee, hopes the potential changes to state law will save lives.

"It’s not an answer to addiction, but as long as someone is alive, you have a chance to get them into a program and to kick their opioid habit," she said.

HB 1035 made it out of committee. From there, it will have to go through the House Rules committee for consideration, which is expected to happen Tuesday, before it can go to the house floor for a full vote.