Georgia lawmakers discuss possible changes to seatbelt laws

A State Senate study committee held its final hearing Wednesday on whether to change Georgia's seatbelt law.

Currently, state law only requires adults riding in the front seat to wear a seatbelt.

Those 17 years old and older do not have to wear their seatbelt if they are in the back seat.

The Senate study committee plans to release its findings in a report by the end of this month.

Right now, they do not plan to recommend changing the state law because they aren't all in agreement.

But State Senator Tonya Anderson of Lithonia said she plans to push legislation forward anyway.

Advertisement

“Because the campaign was Click it or ticket, it didn't say Click it or Ticket, except the back seat. So, we want to continue to push forward this legislation as it will present great safety measures on our roads and our highways," said Sen. Anderson.

The committee chairman said they still have time to agree on whether they should recommend a change to the law.