Georgia taxpayers could get another refund if bill passes

The Brief House Bill 111 would lower Georgia’s income tax rate for individuals and corporations, speeding up cuts approved in 2022. House Bill 112 would provide another tax refund for residents who filed in 2023 and 2024, potentially returning $2 billion to taxpayers. The tax refund passed unanimously, but some Democratic lawmakers opposed the income tax cut; both measures are top priorities for Gov. Brian Kemp.



Georgia residents could soon see tax cuts and refunds, as two bills aimed at reducing the state’s income tax burden moved forward in the legislature, according to Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

What we know:

On Feb. 12, the House Ways and Means Committee approved House Bill 111, which would reduce the state income tax rate for individuals and corporations, and House Bill 112, which would provide another income tax refund for Georgians who filed taxes in 2023 and 2024.

HB 111 would accelerate tax cuts originally approved in 2022, while HB 112 could return more than $2 billion to taxpayers across the state.

The tax refund measure passed unanimously, but reports indicate that some Democratic lawmakers opposed the separate income tax cut. Both bills are key legislative priorities for Gov. Brian Kemp.