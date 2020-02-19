Georgia lawmaker hopes to expand seat belt law, increase fines

article

Believe it or not, the phrase "Click It or Ticket" does not apply to everyone inside a car in Georgia, but one state lawmaker wants to change that.

Current state law does not require adults riding in the back seat to wear a seat belt.

Wednesday afternoon State Senator Randy Robertson, R-Cataula, presented legislation to the Senate Public Safety Committee which would update the statute to include all passengers no matter where they are seated.

It would also increase the fines for violators from $15 to $75 and from $25 to $125 for drivers who have an unrestrained child eight years old or older. A seperate law deals with younger children's safety.

"The primary purpose behind this legislation is to save lives. A lot of people in Georgia every year are killed by not wearing their seatbelt," explained Sen. Robertson. "At the same time, it has a serious economic impact on the first responder community and the healthcare community."

Robertson said it costs significantly more money for firefighters, EMTs, and others to respond to crashes where people suffered serious injuries or were killed, versus accidents with minor injuries.

Some senators, however, do not believe lawmakers should dictate the choices people make.

"I would be okay if we struck the entire seatbelt code from Georgia law because I believe wholeheartedly in personal responsibility and personal liberty," said State Sen. Tyler Harper, R-Ocilla.

Committee members agreed to work on amendments to the bill and will discuss it again next Monday.

