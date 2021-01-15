Georgia Kroger, Publix pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccine

article

Krogers pharmacies across Georgia are offering the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible customers starting Friday.

The grocery store chain. which operates over 100 stores across the state, announced that it has a limited supply of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine that will be offered to healthcare workers, first responders, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, and people ages 65 and older as well as their caregivers.

The vaccines will be available to eligible customers at no cost to them, depending on availability. Customers are required to bring in their insurance card, red, white, and blue Medicare Part B card, or driver's license if they do not have health insurance at this time.

"This is an extremely critical mission and Kroger is pleased to be a part of the team ensuring our most vulnerable residents have more ways to access the vaccine," said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. "We are strongly encouraging all customers and associates to receive the vaccine to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, and we will do all we can to ensure they have access as soon as it’s more widely available."

Vaccinations are by appointment only, which you can schedule through Kroger's website. The grocery store chain also expects to have an 800 number set up soon for Georgians who would prefer to make an appointment over the phone.

Grocery store chain Publix also has a limited number of vaccinations at its Georgia pharmacies, which you can see below. You can find more information on its website.

