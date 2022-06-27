Georgia K-9 officer stops car driving through parade route with patrol vehicle, police say

article

A southeast Georgia police officer is being praised for risking his life to protect a crowd of people, including children, from an oncoming car.

The Rincon Police Department said K-9 Officer Ian Gallagher used his patrol vehicle to stop a person from intentionally driving into a crowd of people watching the "Freedom Rings Parade" on Saturday morning.

At around 10:20 a.m., police said a car purposely drove around a police barricade toward pedestrians on the parade route. The driver ignored the commands of two police officers, according to a statement from the police department, and almost hit bystanders.

Police said the reckless car drove through a marching band toward the Sheriff, Chief Deputy, Rincon Police Chief, and sergeant when Gallagher crashed head-on into the suspect vehicle at Fort Howard Road and Windsong Drive.

WATCH: BODY CAMERA SHOWS ATLANTA POLICE OFFICER SAVE BABY WITH CPR

Police said everyone in the crowd of about 600 people involved in the parade avoided serious injuries. Police said Gallagher was hospitalized after the crash, and his partner K-9 Razor was uninjured.

Police said the driver's license the suspect was holding belonged to 38-year-old Anthony Rodriguez. The suspect went to Effingham County Jail and will likely face numerous charges of aggravated assault.

Police said the driver's license the suspect was holding belonged to 38-year-old Anthony Rodriguez. The suspect went to Effingham County Jail and will likely face numerous charges of aggravated assault.

Investigators have not determined a motive, but Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash portion of the incident.