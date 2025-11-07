Georgia inmate convicted of running drug ring from prison

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A man was running a drug ring from prison, federal officials say.

The Brief Federal agents say Georgia inmate Jarvis Matthews used contraband phones and social media to run a drug ring from Calhoun State Prison. Investigators made a controlled meth purchase, tapped his phone, and used surveillance to track his network across metro Atlanta. Matthews now faces at least 25 more years in federal prison, in addition to his life sentence for murder.



According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Jarvis Matthews, 46, of Morgan, Georgia, has been convicted of several drug and money laundering charges — including conspiracy to distribute meth, heroin, and fentanyl.

The backstory:

Authorities say Matthews was already serving a life-without-parole sentence at Calhoun State Prison for murder when they discovered he was using contraband cellphones to run the operation. Investigators say he directed drug deals around metro Atlanta, using his fiancée, girlfriends, nephew, and two adult sons to move the durgs, collect cash, and launder the profits.

In early 2022, FBI agents found a social media account Matthews was using to set up drug deals. Agents later made a controlled purchase of two kilograms of meth through one of his sons, Charvis Harris, who has since pleaded guilty in federal court.

Federal agents then got a wiretap on Matthews’ phone and installed a camera at one of his trap houses. They say those tools helped them track and arrest several of his customers after they picked up drugs from his sons.

What they're saying:

Prosecutors told jurors that Matthews orchestrated a network that distributed multiple kilos of internationally sourced drugs across the Atlanta area and laundered hundreds of thousands of dollars in profits.

What's next:

Matthews faces a minimum of 25 years in federal prison, to be served on top of his current life sentence.