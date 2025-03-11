Expand / Collapse search

Georgia House members approve $37.7B budget for FY2026

Published  March 11, 2025 6:58pm EDT
The Brief

    • Georgia House members passed their FY2026 Budget by a near-unanimous vote Tuesday.
    • The budget includes funding for education, public safety, healthcare and the state prison system.
    • The budget includes $1.5 billion in new spending from the previous year.

ATLANTA - Georgia House members passed their FY2026 Budget by a near-unanimous vote Tuesday. Here's where the $37.7 billion will go:

Significant funding for public safety, infrastructure

What we know:

Atlanta is set to host several major sporting events in coming years.

State lawmakers have allocated $7 million for public safety and infrastructure costs for future sporting events, like Super Bowl 62 and the 2031 NCAA Men's Final Four.

The House budget earmarks $250 million for the Dept. of Corrections, which includes $45 million to hire more than 700 correctional officers, and funds to renovate the state's aging prison facilities.

Homelessness in Georgia

What we know:

Lawmakers have also allotted $6 million for homelessness initiatives and an additional $2.7 million in new funding for the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities for a community action team and mental health outreach services for those with severe mental illness.

Education, school safety top issues for Georgia lawmakers

What we know:

The House allocated $25 million for the new statewide school and safety database, which will be used to track Georgia public school students when they transfer schools, and earmarked money for mental health school grants.

The budget also includes a new program called "Student Support Services" which will provide academic and mental health support for students.

What's next:

The budget now goes to the State Senate for review.

