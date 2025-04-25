Georgia horse trainer recovering after being kicked in the head

article

The Brief Lily Biscan, a young Blue Ridge horse trainer, is working to walk again after she was kicked in the head earlier this month. Biscan was airlifted to a Chattanooga hospital after suffering a severe concussion, compressed skull fracture, and busted ear drum. She has since been removed from the Trauma ICU and has started her rehabilitation.



A young North Georgia woman is recovering after she was kicked in the head by a horse earlier this month.

Lily Biscan, an assistant trainer at DC Stables in Blue Ridge, suffered severe head trauma and was rushed to the hospital on April 16.

What we know:

Biscan was flown to a trauma center in Chattanooga after other employees were barely able to keep her conscious following the terrifying moment.

According to Suzy Zarin Shiflet, the creator of the GoFundMe and wife of the stable's owner, said that Biscan suffered a severe concussion, compressed skull fracture, and busted ear drum.

On Easter Sunday, Biscan was removed from the Trauma ICU to begin her rehabilitation and therapy.

What they're saying:

On Thursday, Shiflet said that Biscan has been making progress and is able to walk with the help of a walker.

"She started rehab therapy, which if you have ever done any therapy, then you know it has good days and some not so good days, but she is working hard," Shiflet wrote.

What you can do:

More than 250 people have donated to a GoFundMe raising money to support Biscan's medical expenses.

As of Friday morning, the GoFundMe has raised over $32,000 of its $35,000 goal.

You can learn more about Biscan's recovery and donate here.

The Source: Information for this story was taken from Lily Biscan's GoFundMe organized by Suzy Zarin Shiflet.



