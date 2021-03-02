Georgia high school coach faces 67 child sexual exploitation charges

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said a Georgia high school coach, who was the subject of a lengthy investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, turned himself in on Monday.

Sumter County Sheriff Eric D. Bryant said 46-year-old William P. Blue is being charged with 23 counts of sexual exploitation of children and 44 counts of electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor.

Authorities say Blue, from Americus, is a coach at Americus Sumter County High School.

Blue was booked in Sumter County Jail on Monday.

