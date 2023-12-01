Survey: Georgians alarmed over state's high maternal mortality rate

A new statewide survey by Emory University shows Georgia’s alarmingly high maternal mortality rate is top of mind for residents, and they want to see state lawmakers do more about it.

According to the survey, one out of every 10 Georgians knows of someone who has died during pregnancy, at delivery, or soon after birth.

"It's upsetting to know that one in 10 people know of someone, a friend, or a family member who's lost their lives to pregnancy-related causes," said Dani Fallin, the dean of Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health.

She says this survey shows Georgians are now very aware of an inconvenient truth about their state.

"For over a decade, Georgia has been among the worst ranked states in the U.S. from maternal morbidity and mortality … we are right now 49th across the country," Fallin said.

The survey also shows more than half (57%) of survey respondents have either experienced or know someone who has experienced complications during pregnancy.

The survey finds that 47% said substance-use disorders and 41% said mental health were the top factors in the increased risk of maternal mortality.

"When we look at the causes of maternal death during and right after pregnancy, mental health and behavioral health are some of the top reasons for death," Fallin said.

The survey also showed that 47% said the lack of insurance was one of the top contributing factors.

More than a third (36%) of people surveyed said racism is a major obstacle to mothers getting the maternal care they need in Georgia.

An issue highlighted by studies that show Black women in the state are three times as likely to die from pregnancy-related complications.

"We really heard from our own population that indeed racism is still a challenge that needs to be addressed if we want to move forward," Fallin said.

The vast majority of respondents (82%) say they want state lawmakers to devote more funds and resources to the Peach State’s fatal flaw.

"In separate questions in this poll, they endorsed a state line item to the budget in Georgia. They also endorsed general state funds as well as federal funds, meaning portions of their tax dollars going towards these efforts," Fallin said.

She said many lawmakers seem willing to get a handle on this problem.

"We've had an extension of Medicaid coverage to the full 12 months after birth. That has really helped with some of the postpartum vulnerability that I talked about in terms of maternal death and illness. But in addition to that, we need further unlocking of funds to be able to have health care access, to be able to have the full workforce of health care workers around pregnancy. So, for example, doulas, midwives, folks like that engaged. So there's more work to be done," Fallin said.

You can view the complete survey results below: