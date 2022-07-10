Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's mother-in-law, Jeane Argo, dies at 92

article

Jeane Argo, mother-in-law of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and mother of First Lady Marty Kemp, has passed away. She was 92.

Georgia's first family announced the passing through a statement on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

"Today we, we lost a cherished member of our family, my mother-in-law Jeane Argo. A wonderful mother to my wife & grandmother to our daughters. I see much of her beauty & joy in them," Kemp tweeted. "On behalf of my entire family, I want to thank our fellow Georgians for your thoughts & prayers."

First Lady Marty Kemp also released a statement which highlighted her mother's caring nature and support over the years.

"With heavy hearts, my family is sharing that today my beautiful mother, Jeane Lois Alderson Argo, passed away. She blessed those in her life for an amazing 92 years and was a guiding presence in our family. My mother carefully tended to all those she loved, and she was my father's greatest supporter throughout his successful career in business and public service for his fellow Georgians.

"Though my sister, Amy Cowsert, and I will miss her dearly, we are also thankful that she has now been reunited with our father and our other sister, Margaret "Mimi" argo-Laney, who preceded her in death.

"Jeane Argo's grandchildren affectionately called her by the nickname "Goose." Today, she spread her wings to fly to Heaven. We take comfort in knowing we will be with her again in that joyous place one day, and until then, we will cherish her memory and continue to be insured by her love and beauty."