Georgia girl, 10, making masks for healthcare workers

A little girl is on a big mission to help healthcare workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Learn more about the coronavirus outbreak in Georgia

April McMillian says her daughter, Holli, has always been the type of child who helps others. The 10-year-old has been sewing from an early age and when she saw that masks were in short supply for medical professionals like her mom, she knew she had to do something.

Holli is working hard to sew 100 masks to give to those who need them most. She's getting some help from her sewing instructor, Kevia Mack, who runs a non-profit called Stitch It 2 'Em.

Good Day's Ron Gant, who's currently working from home, caught up with Holli and her mom to find out more about the child's project.

Click here to learn more.

Advertisement

RESOURCES: