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Georgia gas spikes again: 'These prices are ridiculous'

By
Published  May 6, 2026 6:16am EDT
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Skyrocketing gas prices in Georgia

Skyrocketing gas prices in Georgia

Georgia drivers are seeing a sharp rise in gas prices as conflict in the Middle East continues to impact fuel costs. Cost is now topping $4 per gallon in the metro Atlanta area. 

The Brief

    • Georgia’s average gas price for regular unleaded climbed above $4 a gallon, according to AAA.
    • Prices have surged in recent days as fighting involving Iran in the Middle East continues.
    • Drivers across metro Atlanta said the rapid increase is putting a strain on their budgets.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia drivers are seeing a sharp rise in gas prices as conflict in the Middle East continues to impact fuel costs.

What we know:

According to AAA, Georgia’s average price for regular unleaded gasoline climbed to just under $4 a gallon overnight. That marked an increase of nearly 14 cents in a single day and about 35 cents more than a week ago.

PREVIOUS STORY: Gas hits $4.50 nationwide; nearing $4 in metro Atlanta

Just days earlier, gas prices in some areas were below $3.90 a gallon. Early last week, prices were around $3.55 a gallon.

At one gas station in DeKalb County, regular unleaded was selling for $4.28 a gallon overnight. In Midtown Atlanta, another driver found prices at $4.39 a gallon.

AAA data showed regular unleaded gasoline in Georgia was selling for about $2.91 a gallon at the same time last year.

Premium gasoline prices were approaching $4.91 a gallon, while diesel fuel topped $5.16 a gallon.

What they're saying:

Drivers said the increases are becoming difficult to manage.

"It’s going to be like $80 to fill my tank," one driver said.

Another driver, who spent about $150 to fill up an F-150, said, "For the everyday driver. It’s crazy, man. These prices are ridiculous."

Georgia has temporarily suspended the state gas tax, saving drivers about 33 cents per gallon. However, the suspension is set to expire in two weeks unless Gov. Brian Kemp extends the moratorium.

If the suspension is allowed to expire, drivers could see another increase in fuel prices later this month.

Despite the recent spike, Georgia still has the sixth-cheapest gas prices in the country, according to the report.

The Source

  • This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report based on information from AAA (linked above) and interviews with local drivers. 

DeKalb CountyEconomyIran WarNewsConsumer