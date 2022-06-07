Georgia gas prices hit new record high amid high demand

article

Georgia gas prices have hit a new all-time record high Tuesday as U.S. gas prices continue to soar.

As of Tuesday, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in the Peach State is up to $4.33. That beats the last record set in March by 4 cents.

Tuesday's price is a near 6-cent jump from Monday morning when prices stood at $4.27 for a gallon. The price is now 20 cents more than the week before, 51 cents higher than a month ago, and over $1.42 for every gallon from the same time in 2021.

Metro Atlanta's price is exactly at the record with the price for diesel up to around $5.45 for a gallon - also a record.

The most expensive places to fill up in the state are Brunswick ($4.39), Savannah ($4.38), and Valdosta (a little higher than $4.34). The cheapest places in Georgia are Dalton, Rome, and Gainesville.

"People are still fueling up, despite these high prices," AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement. "At some point, drivers may change their daily driving habits or lifestyle due to these high prices, but we are not there yet."

Despite the pain at the pump for Georgians, Georgia remains one of the states with the least expensive gas. The national average is $4.919, according to AAA.

As of Tuesday, 11 states have passed the $5 per gallon mark. California had the highest average price at $6.371 per gallon.