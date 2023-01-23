Georgia gas prices continue rising closer to national average after state fuel tax reinstatement

article

Gas prices are creeping back up across Georgia as chilly weather has increased demand.

According to AAA, drivers are now paying an average of around $3.26 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline across the Peach State. That's 20 cents more than a week ago, 52 cents more than a month ago, and 12 cents more than the same time in 2022.

It now costs drivers $48.90 to fill up a 15-gallon tank with regular gasoline - nearly $2 more than the same time last year.

Georgia's not the only state dealing with the headache of rising prices at the pump, the national average has increased by 11 cents since last week to $3.41 for a gallon.

"Several factors are contributing to the rise in gas prices across the state, such as the recent suspension of the state’s gas tax, an uptick in demand, and concerns that the global oil supply possibly will be impacted by Russia’s escalation of the war in Ukraine," AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters said in a statement.

AAA also says the end of the suspension of Georgia's gas tax suspension has played a role in the price jump.

The most expensive places to fuel up in the state are Brunswick ($3.35), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.33) and Valdosta ($3.31).

If you're looking for the cheapest gas in Georgia, AAA says you can find it in Dalton ($3.20), Gainesville ($3.19), and the Catoosa-Dade-Walker area ($3.17).