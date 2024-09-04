Georgia firefighter killed in the line of duty

article

Greene County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Chris Eddy was killed while battling a truck fire near Greensboro.

Fire crews were called out to Athens Highway at Lick Skillet Road just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

At some point while battling the blaze, there was an explosion which injured Eddy. He died from those injuries.

It is unclear if others were also injured in the explosion.

The cause of the fire and explosion remains under investigation.

Those responding to the posts about the news of Eddy’s passing remember him as an honorable man, a jokester, and one of the bravest firefighters.

Battalion Chief Eddy was assigned to Greene County Fire Rescue’s Station No. 11.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the family, friends, and colleagues of Battalion Chief Eddy," the Greene County Board of Commissioners posted on its Facebook page.

"GCFR has no words right now. We are truly in disbelief. Pray for our department over the next few days and weeks ahead. RIP Chief Eddy!" Greene County Fire Rescue wrote on its Facebook page.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Services have not been announced.