Georgia faces elimination game in College World Series

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The Brief Georgia fell 4-3 to Oklahoma and dropped into the elimination bracket of the Men's College World Series. The Bulldogs will face Texas in a win-or-go-home game Tuesday night in Omaha. Players and coaches say the team remains confident and focused despite the setback.



The University of Georgia baseball team is facing an elimination game in the Men's College World Series after a narrow 4-3 loss to Oklahoma in the winner's bracket.

What we know:

The defeat means the Bulldogs must now win to keep their national championship hopes alive. Georgia will take on Texas on Tuesday night in Omaha, a team it already defeated earlier in the tournament.

Despite the high stakes, players and coaches say they are approaching the game with the same mindset that carried them to Omaha.

"We can bounce back. There's a reason it's a double elimination," head coach Wes Johnson said. "There's plenty of teams that have done it."

Looking to history for confidence

What they're saying:

Johnson reminded his team that his 2023 LSU squad lost in the same stage of the tournament before rallying to win a national championship.

The coach shared that message with his players during a ninth-inning huddle after the loss to Oklahoma, emphasizing that one setback does not end a championship run.

Players echoed that confidence after the game.

Fresh pitching gives Georgia options

One positive for Georgia is the condition of its pitching staff.

With both Joey and Kaden Aoki having already thrown complete games in Omaha, the Bulldogs enter the elimination round with several rested pitchers available.

That depth could prove critical as Georgia attempts to fight its way through the remainder of the tournament.

Rematch with Texas awaits

The Bulldogs now turn their attention to Texas, a familiar opponent they defeated earlier in the College World Series.

Players acknowledged that facing the same team twice in a short period presents challenges, but they say they are not treating the game any differently than any other contest.

What's next:

First pitch between Georgia and Texas is scheduled for 8 p.m. Tuesday in Omaha. A win would keep the Bulldogs alive in the College World Series, while a loss would end their season.