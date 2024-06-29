East coast heat wave: How does heat exposure affect pregnancy?

As the heat index is projected to reach triple digits in Georgia on Sunday, medical experts are warning about the impacts of extreme heat on pregnant women.

When temperatures get this high in the Peach State, Professor of Maternal Fetal Medicine at the Medical College of Georgia Dr. Padmashree "Champa" Woodham says she starts to worry about her pregnant patients.

"Yes, I definitely do. It's very important to stay indoors as much as possible and not prolong exposure to extreme heat," she said.

Is it OK to be in the heat while pregnant?

A new study by a group that included Emory University researchers found that four or more days of temperatures in the upper 90s can lead to an increase in premature births.

Dr. Woodham says there are several reasons why that could be.

"The increase in heat can cause a decrease in blood flow to the uterus or the womb as well as to the placenta. And that can, in and of itself, cause contractions to start in a pregnant patient," she said. "That increase in heat exposure can cause a woman to break their water early, and then that can lead to risk of preterm contractions and preterm birth."

She says even trying to lay out in the sun right now is a bad idea for pregnant women.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

"One of the other things that can happen is if you get a really bad sunburn, that can also cause your body to have an inflammatory response and potentially lead to preterm birth," she said.

In a state with some of the worst rates for maternal outcomes in pregnancy in the nation, Dr. Woodham says limiting the risk for premature births is paramount.

"Because that can lead to so many downstream effects. It is the top cause for morbidity and mortality," Dr. Woodham said.

Dr. Woodham says the best thing really is to limit your time outside on days like Sunday.

But if you have to be outside, she says to stay hydrated and wear a hat and plenty of sunscreen.