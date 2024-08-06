Georgia State Election Board may change election rules statewide soon

Georgia's increasingly polarized elections board is one step closer to changing election rules statewide.

This comes after former President Donald Trump praised three of the board's Republican members by calling their names at his Atlanta rally over the weekend.

Trump called the board members "pit bulls that are fighting for victory."

The former president's comments came with heavy criticism because they violated the state elections board's code of conduct.

"My position is a non-partisan position, so I don't participate in any partisan activities at all. The other board members, whether they participate, it's up to them," Georgia State Election Board Chairman John Fervier said.

Chairman Fervier made it clear he does not play politics.

Many have criticized his Republican colleagues on the board, who have all questioned President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election.

Georgia State Election Board meeting on August 6, 2024.

"They're on fire. They’re doing a great job. Three members: Janice Johnston, Rick Jeffries and Janelle King. Three people are all pitbulls fighting for honesty, transparency, and victory," Trump said during his speech at his rally in Atlanta over the weekend.

Chairman Fervier says all board members should remain objective.

"We are here to represent all the members of Georgia. All the voters of Georgia, whether Democrat, Republicans or Independents," Fervier said.

Meanwhile, King, who is also a Georgia Gang panelist, welcomed the recognition from Trump.

"I expect, or should I say, I appreciate the encouragement from the president. One of the things I advocated for [is] I think we should continue to encourage people to do the right thing," Georgia Board Member Janelle King said.

The board voted 3 to 1 to initiate rule-making procedures, which will include a "reasonable inquiry" before counties certify election results.

Voting rights groups fear the new rule will be misused by individuals to reject the results of the presidential race.

"Changing the rules in the middle of a major election cycle is not a wise decision," State President Gerald Griggs tweeted Tuesday afternoon. "Such changes can lead to confusion among voters, create unnecessary complications, and potentially undermine trust in the electoral process.

Tuesday's meeting was packed and will resume on Wednesday.