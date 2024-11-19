Trump's win throws Georgia election interference case in legal limbo

The Brief President-elect Donald Trump's re-election has cast uncertainty over his Georgia Election Interference case after a state appeals court canceled oral arguments. The cancellation of the hearing, meant for next month, leaves the case against Trump and his co-defendants accused of trying to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results, in limbo. Legal experts suggest that the courts may be hesitant to proceed given the prominence of the accused individual, now the president-elect. Former prosecutor Ash Joshi and Emory law professor Alicia Hughes note that the U.S. judicial system is navigating unprecedented challenges with a former president facing numerous legal battles.



With President-elect Donald Trump's re-election, and Monday's action by a Georgia appeals court, the Georgia Election Interference case appears to be in legal limbo.

Emory law professor Alicia Hughes told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes, "I think that what you are finding is this is consistent with what you are finding across the country with state court cases."

More than a year after a Fulton County Grand Jury indicted President-elect Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants for allegedly trying to overturn Georgia's 2020 election, a state appeals court has now canceled oral arguments that were scheduled for next month in the case.

In a one-line order, the appeals court said that hearing "is hereby canceled until further order of this Court."

"It happens sometimes that they say there is enough evidence in the transcripts, and we can proceed with that and make a decision," former prosecutor Ash Joshi explained. "I think that's unlikely in this case."

Legal experts have weighed in as the world waits and watches following the dramatic turn of events.

Joshi believes the Georgia Court of Appeals order mirrors similar action taken by some state and federal prosecutors since the election.

"Courts don't know what to do considering the person they are going to be making a decision about, or in this case, one of the people, is the president-elect, and it feels like they have decided to punt the issue basically not to decide the issue," said Joshi.

Emory Law Professor Alicia Hughes says with President-elect Trump facing several criminal and civil cases as he heads to White House, the nation's judicial system has entered unchartered waters.

"There are a number of factors to consider, but this is definitely what we would consider unchartered territory," Hughes explained. "Never in the history of this country have we had a former U.S. President stare down so many allegations and so many complaints, civil and criminal around the country, some founded, some unfounded, not because they've been dropped but because they've encountered some procedural hurdles that have not managed to outlast a Nov. 5 election."