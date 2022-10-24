Georgia early voting numbers continue shattering records

With just over two weeks until election day, early voting is still breaking records in Georgia.

As of Monday morning, over 837,000 people have voted across the Peach State.

Gabe Sterling with the Georgia Secretary of State's Office says 758,808 people have voted early in person and 78,789 absentees ballots have been accepted. That means the number of early votes should pass the 1 million mark by Tuesday, he said.

"A record number of voters for a midterm," Sterling said.

At this time the 2018 general election around 526,000 Georgians have voted - marking a 59% increase in turnout.

"It has been fantastic to see, among Georgians, record early voting turnout every single day this week," Republican National Committee Georgia Spokesperson Garrison Douglas said.

The increased numbers come as Georgia sets its place as a key battleground state with great national interest in the Peach State's gubernatorial and senate races.

"For the past couple of cycles, Georgians have seen how powerful their voices are. They saw how powerful they were in 2018 and how close we got in 2020 we came out in record numbers," Democratic Party of Georgia spokesperson Chrystian Woods noted.

Both races have attracted some big names, joining the Republican and Democratic candidates on the campaign trail in recent days.

Just a few weeks out from Election Day, both parties have upped their ground game as they work to drive supporters to the polls.

"We are super excited about the ground game we have going on," Douglas said. "Right now, mobilizing our voters both at the door and by phone to get to the polls."

Douglas and Woods said their respective parties have several campaign events planned this weekend as momentum builds heading to Election Day.

"We are not taking anything for granted. We are going all across the state to every single corner. We are running a robust field operation. We are knocking on doors, making phone calls, sending text messages, going to barbershops. We are any and everywhere voters are," said Woods.