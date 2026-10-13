Georgia early voting begins with new voter sign-in rule

The Brief Early voting began Tuesday and runs through Oct. 30, ahead of the Nov. 3 election. A new State Election Board rule requires poll workers to handwrite each voter’s name on a numbered list after checking them in. U.S. Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff cast ballots in northeast Atlanta on the first day of voting.



Georgia voters heading to the polls will encounter a new check-in step during early voting: poll workers must write each voter’s name on a numbered list after checking them in.

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What we know:

The State Election Board rule is intended to help election officials maintain accurate voter records and create a paper record of who cast a ballot, according to a report from a northeast Atlanta polling location.

Early voting began Tuesday and continues through Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3. Voters will decide several high-profile races, including contests for governor and U.S. Senate.

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Warnock cast his ballot on the first day of early voting and appeared with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Ossoff also voted in northeast Atlanta. He is seeking a second term and was scheduled to debate Republican challenger Mike Collins at 8 p.m. Tuesday in an Atlanta Press Club event airing on Georgia Public Broadcasting.

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Click here to find an early voting location.