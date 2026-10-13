Voters line up in Tucker as Georgia early voting begins

The Brief Voters lined up outside a Tucker library Tuesday morning for the first day of early voting. The governor’s race between Republican Rick Jackson and Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms is among the contests on the ballot. Early voting runs through Oct. 30 ahead of the Nov. 3 election.



People lined up outside a library in Tucker Tuesday morning as Georgia’s early voting period got underway. Some voters said the rising cost of living was on their minds as they prepared to cast their ballots.

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Early voting runs through Oct. 30. Polling locations will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday and each day of early voting, according to the broadcast report.

Governor’s race draws attention

What we know:

The race for governor is one of several statewide contests on the ballot. Republican Rick Jackson and Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms campaigned in the Atlanta area Monday, urging voters to turn out early.

"We’re going to build on Brian Kemp’s legacy and take Georgia to the next level," Jackson said.

Bottoms encouraged voters not to wait until Election Day.

"This is about encouraging people to show up and vote early," she said.

The candidates have offered different approaches to issues including affordability. Jackson has campaigned on cutting taxes, lowering costs and building on Gov. Brian Kemp’s record. Bottoms has focused on expanding access to health care, investing in education and making housing more affordable.

Bottoms also pointed to the close margin in the 2018 governor’s race, saying an average of 21 votes per precinct separated the winner and loser.

Other statewide races include contests for lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, public service commissioner, state school superintendent, and agriculture, insurance and labor commissioner. A U.S. Senate race is also on the ballot.

Trump rally in Dalton

What's next:

President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a midterm rally Friday at Dalton Municipal Airport. The Republican Party said the rally will begin at 1:30 p.m., with Trump expected to speak around 3 p.m. The lineup of other speakers has not been announced.