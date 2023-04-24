Georgia drivers feeling less pain at the pump after gas price drop

article

Georgia drivers fueling up before work across the state are feeling a little less pain at the gas pump Monday.

AAA reports that gas prices in the Peach State have dropped by 2 cents in a week. Monday morning, the average price was $3.37 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas.

That's 15 more than a month ago but 34 cents less than the same time in 2022.

Unfortunately It still costs over $50 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline, but it's a lot less than in 2022, when it cost $5 more to fill up.

"Georgians felt some relief at the pump this past weekend," said AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters. "The price of crude oil fell, causing gas prices to follow suit. If this oil price trend continues, drivers may see falling gas prices this week as well."

Georgia remains almost 30 cents lower than the national average - which remained the same at $3.66 a gallon.

The most expensive places to fill up in the Peach State can be found in Savannah ($3.51), Brunswick ($3.43), and the Hinesville-Fort Stewart area ($3.44).

If you want the cheapest gas in Georgia, you can find it in Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.30), Rome ($3.29), and Gainesville ($3.28).