Georgia detention officer accused of sexually assaulting female inmate

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Ware County detention officer accused of sexually assaulting an inmate.

Officials say GBI agents arrested 22-year-old Officer Matthew Lawrence of Blackshear, Georgia on Monday.

According to the GBI, they were requested by the Ware County Sheriff's Office to investigate the allegations that Lawrence sexually assaulted a female inmate on Sunday.

Agents charged Lawrence with aggravated sexual battery and sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority.

Lawrence had worked at the jail for less than a year at the time of his arrest.

The detention officer has since been released on bond.

If you have any information about the allegations, please contact the Ware County Sheriff’s Office at 912-287-4326 or the GBI Region 4 office at 912-389-4103.

