Georgia deputy shoots and injures man during traffic stop

A southwest Georgia man is hospitalized after officials say a sheriff’s deputy shot him during a traffic stop.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a Worth County deputy pulled 28-year-old Antwain Wade of Albany over on Thursday morning on U.S. 82 in Sylvester.

Investigators said the deputy ordered Wade to get out of his car, but that Wade didn’t follow orders and drove toward the deputy.

The unnamed deputy shot Wade, who was taken to a hospital where he was reported to be in serious condition.

The deputy was not injured.

The Worth County district attorney will decide if any criminal charges are merited once GBI concludes its investigation.

