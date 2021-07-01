GBI: Burglary suspect shot, killed during confrontation with Douglas County deputies

article

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said one of their deputies was forced to shoot and kill a burglary suspect early Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to a report of a burglary at the Redline Performance Group located at 2100 Fairburn Road around 9:42 a.m.

"The caller advised that there was forced entry into the business and provided a description of the suspect they saw breaking in," the sheriff’s office posted to its Facebook page about the incident.

The sheriff’s office said the deputies spotted the suspect attempting to flee the scene.

"When deputies approached the individual, he made an assault upon the officers with a weapon at which time he was shot and killed," the sheriff’s office wrote.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the use of deadly force by the deputy. The agency will turn over the finding to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office upon the investigation’s completion.

"Sheriff Tim Pounds reviewed the incident and stands behind his deputy’s actions 100%," the sheriff’s office posted.

This is the 52nd shooting involving a local law enforcement official the GBI has been asked to review this year and the second one on Thursday. Earlier in the day, the Worth County Sheriff's Office asked the GBI's assistance in investigating a shooting involving a deputy and a suspect along Highway 82 near County Line Road.

