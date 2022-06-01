Georgia deputy charged with rape, GBI says

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested an 81-year-old northwest Georgia deputy accused of raping a woman while on duty and in uniform.

The GBI said agents arrested Walker County Sheriff's Office deputy Jerry Glover on Tuesday. Glover faces multiple charges: rape, false imprisonment and violation of oath of office.

The Lafayette Police Department allegedly requested the GBI help investigate a woman's report she was raped by a Walker County deputy.

GBI investigators learned Walker had non-consensual sex with a woman while on duty.

The GBI said the investigation is ongoing.