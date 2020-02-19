Georgia deputies searching for wanted child molestation suspect

Deputies in Spalding County are searching for a man wanted for multiple child sex crimes charges.

The Spalding County Sheriff's Office said its Fugitive Apprehension Division is searching for 32-year-old Jonathon L. Vladimiroff.

According to officials, Vladimiroff is wanted for felony aggravated child molestation and felony sodomy.

Officials have not released any information into the incident Vladimiroff's charges stem from.

If you have any information that can help lead to the suspect's arrest, please call the Spalding County Sheriff's Office at 770-467-4282.