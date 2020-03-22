Georgia DDS offering extension for driver's license renewal

The Georgia Department of Driver Services is offering some relief for drivers who are worried about their licenses expiring during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a move authorized by Gov. Brian Kemp's Office on Saturday, the department is offering a 60-day extension for any Georgia's with a driver's license or ID card that expires between now and June 30.

App users click here for live updates

DDS offices will also suspend all face-to-face operations until further notice.

“To maintain a safe and healthy environment for our citizens and the DDS Team who assist them at the Centers, this is an important step," Kemp said in a statement. "Having an extension allows hundreds of thousands of Georgians to legally drive and have proof of identity during this emergency period while DDS centers are closed.”

Learn more about the coronavirus outbreak in Georgia

Advertisement

The agency says all notices will be mailed and you can renew online.

Once renewed, your new ID card, driver's license, limited permit, or driving permit will be mailed to you.

If you recently moved to Georgia, your old ID card will remain valid while the temporary closure is in effect. Officials say they are designing a plan to reopen for those customers.

RELATED: Georgia suspends driver's license road testing due to coronavirus concerns

Previously, the department said they were suspending all road tests due to concerns about the virus.