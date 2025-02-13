12-year-old Georgia boy dies after motocross race accident

The Brief Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Georgia 12-year-old boy who died after he was injured in a motocross race over the weekend. A fundraiser for Dalton Hill's family has raised over $45,000 as of Thursday morning. School officials remembered Hill as a "bright and talented young man" who had a strong Christian faith.



A 12-year-old boy has died after officials say he was injured during a motocross race at a Georgia track over the weekend.

Family and friends are mourning the loss of 12-year-old Dalton Hill.

What we know:

According to a release by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to the Echeconnee Motocross on Saturday at around 10:30 a.m. after reports of an injured person.

Authorities say Hill was injured while participating in a race on the dirt bike track.

Medics rushed Hill to Atrium Navient Health Macon. Tragically, he was not able to survive his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

What they're saying:

Hill's school, Georgia Military College Prep School, released a statement on Wednesday saying that their "hearts go out to his family, friends, teammates, and all who had the privilege of knowing him."

"Dalton was a bright and talented young man who made a lasting impact on our school community. He was a dedicated student, earning honor roll distinctions throughout his time at GMC Prep, and an exceptional athlete, competing in baseball, cross country, and wrestling. His determination and character shone through in every endeavor, earning him the Bulldog Award and Players’ Choice Award in cross country, as well as multiple wrestling accolades," the school's statement read in part. "Dalton was also an active member of our Fellowship of Christian Athletes, embodying the values of faith, leadership, and perseverance. He was a friend to so many, and he embodied GMC’s motto of 'Character Above All.'"

Echeconnee MX wrote on Facebook that they were "deeply heartbroken" by Hill's death.

"Our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with Dalton’s family and friends," the business wrote. "Please wrap your arms around the Hill Family and everyone affected by this tragic accident."

What you can do:

A friend of the family has started a GoFundMe to help Hill's parents with funeral and life expenses. As of Thursday morning, it has raised more than $45,000.

You can learn more and donate here.