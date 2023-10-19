Georgia congressman claims he received death threats for House Speaker vote

article

Georgia's Third District Congressman, Drew Ferguson, says that he and his family have been targeted with death threats following his change of heart regarding the House Speaker election. Ferguson, who had initially supported Representative Jim Jordan on the first ballot, later switched his allegiance to House Majority Leader Steve Scalise.

Ferguson expressed his concerns over what he described as "threatening tactics and pressure campaigns" employed by Jordan and his allies to secure votes. These concerns ultimately led him to change his vote.

In a statement posted on his social media accounts, Congressman Ferguson, who represents several counties in West Georgia, made his stance clear, saying, "Shortly after casting that vote, my family and I started receiving death threats. That is simply unacceptable, unforgivable, and will never be tolerated."

Refusing to drop out, Republican Rep. Jim Jordan told GOP colleagues Thursday he will back a temporary U.S. House speaker as he works to shore up support to win the gavel himself.