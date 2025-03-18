Georgia city makes top 10 list of most overweight cities in U.S.

article

A new WalletHub study ranks Augusta as the 7th most overweight and obese city in the United States, highlighting concerns about health and fitness in the region.

What we know:

The report analyzed 100 of the most populated U.S. cities based on factors such as nutrition, physical activity, and obesity-related health issues.

The most overweight city in the U.S. is McAllen, Texas, followed by Little Rock, Arkansas; Jackson, Mississippi; Mobile, Alabama; and Knoxville, Tennessee. Meanwhile, Honolulu, Hawaii, ranked as the least overweight city, with Seattle, Denver, San Francisco, and Boston rounding out the healthiest metro areas.

By the numbers:

According to the 2024 Healthy Georgia Report, which used data from 2022:

40.9% of adults in rural Georgia are obese, compared to 36.7% in urban areas.

Georgia ranks 14th in obesity rates nationwide.

44.1% of obese adults in Georgia are below the federal poverty level, compared to 42% in the Southeast and 39.7% nationwide.

Obesity rates by education level:40.9% of adults with less than a high school diploma40.1% of adults with a high school diploma39.3% of adults with some college30.3% of adults with a college degree

40.9% of adults with less than a high school diploma

40.1% of adults with a high school diploma

39.3% of adults with some college

30.3% of adults with a college degree

Obesity by age group:36.9% of adults 18 to 4941.2% of adults 50 to 6432.3% of adults 65 and older

36.9% of adults 18 to 49

41.2% of adults 50 to 64

32.3% of adults 65 and older

Big picture view:

The report underscores Georgia’s ongoing struggle with obesity, with rates remaining above the national average. Rural areas and lower-income populations tend to experience higher obesity rates, reflecting broader trends seen across the Southeast region of the U.S.

Despite these concerns, Atlanta fared better, ranking No. 63 on WalletHub’s list, suggesting that metro areas with more resources for health and wellness may be mitigating obesity risks.

As obesity remains a public health challenge, studies like these highlight the importance of nutrition education, fitness programs, and healthcare access to combat rising obesity rates in Georgia and beyond.