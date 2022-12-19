These Georgia towns transform for the holidays

You don't always have to book a flight to get away for the holidays.

If you're in the mood for a drive, there's probably an enchanting holiday destination a few hours away from you. Georgia is home to some classic "Christmas Towns" that dress up the streets with tinsel, holly and evergreen trees.

Here are a few options to visit, perhaps one near you:

Christmas in Helen, Georgia. (Credit: Alpine Helen White County Convention and Visitors Bureau)

The town famous for its Oktoberfest celebration takes winter holidays just as seriously.

There are plenty of events to keep you busy in Helen, but it's also a scenic place to relax. Plus, there's a chance you could see snow!

Holiday lights, a festival of trees, carriage rides, and the possibility of snow: what's more festive than that?

Many places in the city are dog-friendly, as well.

Yes, this small central Georgia town embraces its namesake.

Santa Claus City Hall is at 25 December Drive. Have your Christmas cards postmarked in Santa Claus to add to the festivity.

Pebble Hill Plantation shines bright through New Year's Eve in Thomasville.

There's also a free drive-thru light display happening each evening on Flowers Circle.

Don't expect snow in Savannah. The riverfront is a festive option to do some last-minute holiday shopping.

Between Savannah and Tybee Island, there are tons of events happening this season.

Downtown Blue Ridge and the scenic railway are decorated for the holidays.

You can shop and take children to visit Santa Claus at the Gazebo.

Here's another town where there's no chance of snow, but this coastal Georgia wildlife preserve has a unique holiday feel.

The live oak trees are a different kind of evergreen, and they'll be covered with holiday lights. There's also a packed lineup of activities happening throughout the entire season.

Famous for Callaway Gardens, the western Georgia town is also near West Point Lake and F.D. Roosevelt State Park.

This south Georgia town's square and city hall are decked with lights and a giant Christmas tree is the highlight of the decorations.

Alpharetta is a good local option for metro Atlanta residents staying home for the holidays.

There are plenty of festive things to do in Alpharetta, like Christmas lights a North Point Church, and ice skating at The Avalon.