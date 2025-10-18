Georgia beats Ole Miss after second-half comeback

Image 1 of 12 ▼ ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 18: Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie (7) reacts during the college football game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Georgia Bulldogs on October 18th, 2025 at Sanford Stadium Bobby Dodd Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Brief No. 9 Georgia rallied from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat No. 5 Ole Miss 43-35. Gunner Stockton threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns, and added a 22-yard rushing TD. The Bulldogs are off next week before facing Florida on Nov. 1 in Jacksonville for the annual rivalry game.



No. 9 Georgia overcame No. 5 Mississippi’s powerful offense to rally for a 43-35 win over the Rebels on Saturday.

What we know:

Georgia (6-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) trailed 35-26 entering the fourth quarter before storming back for the win.

Gunner Stockton passed for 289 yards and four touchdowns, including three to tight end Lawson Luckie. Stockton completed 26 of 31 passes and added a 22-yard touchdown run in the crucial SEC matchup.

"It was a great day," Stockton said. "We just played for each other and that’s the best part of our team."

Stockton and the Bulldogs had no turnovers.

Dig deeper:

The win is expected to move Georgia up in the Top 25 rankings. The defense also had to adjust after losing free safety Kyron Jones, the team’s fourth-leading tackler, who is out indefinitely with a foot injury. Receiver Colbie Young exited with an ankle injury following his 36-yard catch on a flea-flicker during the opening drive.

What's next:

The Bulldogs have a bye next week before facing Florida on Nov. 1 in Jacksonville for the annual rivalry game known as the "World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party."