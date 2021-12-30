Georgia band director arrested for sexual exploitation of children

article

A Georgia band director and coach was arrested and placed on administrative leave on Thursday for exchanging sexually explicit material with one of his former students, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

Bryant Miles Benson was charged with felony sexual exploitation of children and sexual conduct by a person with a supervisory authority.

Benson is the band director and coach at Mary Persons High School.

The investigation began when someone tipped off deputies to Benson and the juvenile exchanging inappropriate material.

Further details surrounding the arrest were still under investigation and would not immediately be released.

Benson was booked into the Monroe County jail.

Superintendent Dr. Mike Hickman said school officials are cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation.

The school will be hosting a forum to provide more information to parents and students on Monday at 6 p.m. at the Monroe County Schools Fine Arts Center.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Investigator Marilynne Fitts at 478-994-7287.

