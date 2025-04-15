Georgia Aquarium makes a splash with Aqua Pass program

The Brief Georgia Aquarium has reintroduced the Aqua Pass for 2025, which allows guests to "pay for a day, and come back all year." Aqua Passes are $67.99 (plus tax), and are valid through the rest of the year. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the popular downtown Atlanta attraction.



What if we said that you could pay the price of one-day admission to Georgia Aquarium — and then keep going back as many times as you want through the rest of the year?

You’d say we’re dreaming, right?

Well, we’re not. Georgia Aquarium has reintroduced the Aqua Pass for 2025, which allows guests to "pay for a day, and come back all year." Aqua Passes are $67.99 (plus tax), and are valid through the rest of the year — there are some blackout dates (you can find them listed here), but aside from those, the pass will gain you entry into the popular Downtown Atlanta attraction for as many visits as you want.

And 2025 is a great year to visit Georgia Aquarium, given that this is the facility’s 20th anniversary. First opened in November 2005, the aquarium is filled with more than 11 million gallons of water and is home to an astonishing array of animals from around the world. The facility offers special encounters and experiences with many of those animals — including penguins, sea lions, and sharks and rays — along with hosting daily live dolphin and sea lion presentations. Oh, and speaking of, Georgia Aquarium will debut an all-new sea lion show later this month!

With so much to talk about, we decided to spend a morning at Georgia Aquarium, learning more about the Aqua Pass and how the facility is celebrating its big 20th anniversary. For more information on visiting Georgia Aquarium (225 Baker Street Northwest), click here.