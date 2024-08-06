Georgia Aquarium CEO passes away; ‘limited operations’ as staff mourns loss

article

The Georgia Aquarium is mourning the loss of its president and CEO, Dr. Brian Davis.

Davis was one of the first employees hired at the aquarium, accepting the role of director of education in 2003 until a year after the Downtown attraction opened its doors. Davis took the role of executive vice president in 2018 and was eventually promoted to president and CEO in 2020.

"Brian was an exceptionally talented and intelligent individual who left a tremendous imprint on the education and zoological fields. Furthermore, he was a beautifully compassionate human being who lifted others up and dedicated himself to creating a caring and diverse space at the Aquarium," a post on the aquarium’s Facebook page read. "He was a dynamic thinker and always pushed the boundaries of what we could achieve, making Georgia Aquarium an extraordinary place."

Davis is credited with leading the innovation and growth of the aquarium during its early years.

"We are heartbroken by this news. Brian was a giant in leadership with his intellect, wisdom, and imagination," said Steve Koonin, Chairman of the board of Georgia Aquarium.

Due to the loss of Dr. Davis, the Georgia Aquarium will have limited operations over the coming days.

Who is Dr. Brian Davis?

Dr. Davis had a passion for marine life and dedicated his career to its conservation and education.

He pursued his undergraduate studies, earning a bachelor's of science in environmental science from Rutgers University in 1992. He went on to earn his master’s degree in secondary science education at Georgia State University, and later a Ph.D. in secondary education and teaching, also at GSU.

Before joining the Georgia Aquarium, Dr. Davis held several leadership positions in prestigious aquariums and marine research institutions. He was instrumental in developing programs that focused on marine conservation, public education, and the rehabilitation of marine species.

Dr. Davis also previously worked at Zoo Atlanta in the mid to late 1990s and was also an educator at Cobb County Schools.