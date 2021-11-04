Georgia actor may have been meeting online date prior to his death

Police in South Fulton said an actor who was slain in 2018 may have been meeting someone he made contact with through an online dating app.

The 33-year-old Keenan Carter was found dead on Oct. 3, 2018.

"We received a phone call about 8 o'clock in the morning of a car being at the dead-end of Connell Road and White Tail lane," said Detective Nikkita Moss. "They noticed the car was there, both doors were open and it was still running. When the officer looked off into the field, he saw a body on the ground, about 20 or 30 feet from the car."

The 33-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to his head. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death a homicide.

Detective Moss said when she took over the case, it was considered cold.

"Once you run out of leads, that's where it becomes cold until a new lead comes up," she said.

The new detail in the case has brought it back to life.

"Just in reviewing the case, I noticed the victim, Keenan, was in communication with some people on a dating app," Moss said.

Moss believes Carter decided to meet someone from the dating app in person.

"I think that meeting is what led to his death," she said.

Originally from College Park, he was graduated from Westlake High School and Columbus State University. While he was based in Los Angeles at the time of his death, he was in Atlanta at the time to pursue an acting opportunity.

Anyone with information in the case can call Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-TIPS (8477) or Detective Moss at (470) 240-1279.

