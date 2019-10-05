Family pushes for new tips in Georgia actor's murder investigation, 1 year later

Hand in hand, family, and friends gathered around the grave of Keenan Carter – an actor since the age of 10, a good friend, and Nivens Carter’s only child.

“When they told me I actually thought it was a dream, I just wanted to start that day over,” Nivens Carter told FOX 5.

Authorities found the 33-year-old shot in the head last October near Connell Road and White Tail Lane. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death a homicide.

One year later, the family said the case is still active and Carter's killer remains on the loose. They held a vigil at Carter's grave Saturday, hoping to keep his death on the forefront of people's minds and possibly bring in new tips to the murder investigation.

“I could be right next to the guy and not even know,” Nivens Carter said. “Hopefully in the near future they will have someone and we can get his killer off the street.”

Carter had only recently moved back to the Atlanta area to continue pursuing his acting career.

The murder came just weeks ahead of Tamala Coleman's stage play Carter was supposed to star in.

“He was just loved, I felt the spirit in him, I felt the passion in him, I felt everything,” Coleman said. “This young man had a goal in front of him, and I just really wish I knew him longer.”

“No one in our family, we don't have anyone getting murdered,” Nivens Carter said. “Everyone grows old. For something like that to happen, it was a shock.”