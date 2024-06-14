Georgia 400 at I-285 lane closures this weekend

article

The revitalization of Georgia 400 at Interstate 285 continues this weekend with lane closures along Roswell Road.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, contractors will close one lane in both directions on Roswell Road at I-285 starting Friday night to install traffic signals at the I-285 ramp intersections.

One lane in each direction on Roswell Road will remain open.

Law enforcement will be on-site to direct traffic during the operation.

The closures will begin Friday at 9 p.m. and is expected to last until Sunday at 11 a.m.

Due to anticipated congestion, GDOT advises motorists to consider alternate routes to avoid delays.

Closures and detours:

I-285 eastbound to Roswell Road: Motorists traveling on I-285 eastbound to Roswell Road should use Exit 26 Glenridge Drive to access Roswell Road. Alternate Route: Use Exit 26 Glenridge Drive and Hammond Drive to access Roswell Road.

Roswell Road Closure:

Northbound: Motorists traveling on Roswell Road northbound should use I-285 eastbound connecting lanes to Glenridge Drive (Exit 26) and Hammond Drive to continue north on Roswell Road.

To I-285 Westbound: Motorists traveling on Roswell Road northbound to I-285 westbound should use I-285 eastbound connecting lanes to Glenridge Drive (Exit 26) and Glenridge Drive north to access I-285 westbound.

Westbound to Roswell Road South: Motorists traveling on I-285 westbound to Roswell Road south should use Roswell Road north, Cliftwood Drive, Sandy Springs Circle, and Allen Road to access Roswell Road south.

I-285 Eastbound to Roswell Road (Exit 25): Use I-285 connecting lanes, Glenridge Drive (Exit 26), and Hammond Drive to access Roswell Road.

Motorists are urged to plan ahead and use these detours to minimize inconvenience during the construction period.