GE refrigerators sold at Home Depot, Lowe’s, Best Buy recalled over fall hazard

More than 150,000 General Electric refrigerators are being recalled because of a fall hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall includes six models of the GE-brand French Door Refrigerators with bottom freezers in fingerprint resistant stainless steel, which were sold at home improvement and home appliance stores nationwide for over two years.

The recall was initiated because the freezer handle can detach when a consumer tries to open the drawer, which poses a fall hazard, according to the CPSC.

To date, there have already been 71 reports from consumers that the freezer handle detached, "resulting in 37 reported injuries, including three serious fall injuries," the CPSC said.

The recalled appliance was sold at major home improvement and home appliance stores including The Home Depot, Lowe’s and Best Buy from February 2020 through January 2022. They were also available online at Lowes.com and BestBuy.com.

Consumers who purchased recalled refrigerators will be able to schedule a free in-home service call to have the freezer’s handle mounting fasteners replaced and the handle re-installed.

To determine if the refrigerator is recalled, its brand name, model, and serial number are on the top of the left side of the inside of the refrigerator.

All known purchasers will be contacted directly by the company, according to the recall.

