GDOT to burn brush over next few weeks in Alpharetta

Residents in and around Alpharetta could be smelling or seeing smoke for the next few weeks while the Georgia Department of Transportation works to clear vegetation.

Contractors will be clearing and burning that debris over the next five to six weeks as part of the interchange project at Georgia 400 and McGinnis Ferry Road.

While residential burn of debris is prohibited in the city of Alpharetta, state agencies are allowed to have active burns for such projects.

GOD said they will only be burning when weather conditions are appropriate and will be taking all appropriate measures.

