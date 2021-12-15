Homeowner treated for burns following Cherokee County fire
article
WOODSTOCK, Ga. - Firefighters in Cherokee County said all the occupants of a house that went up in flames on Wednesday are safe.
Officials said a fire damaged a home at 805 Willow Oak Circle in Woodstock.
Everyone made it out of the two-story house, the Cherokee County Fire Department said.
Image 1 of 6
▼
(Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services)
The owner of the home was treated by a Cobb County burn unit. The injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.
Firefighters said the home was a complete loss.
Officials said the cause is still under investigation.
WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE
Advertisement