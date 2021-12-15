Expand / Collapse search

Homeowner treated for burns following Cherokee County fire

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:11PM
Woodstock
FOX 5 Atlanta
Willow Oak Circle Fire article

Officials said a fire damaged a home at 805 Willow Oak Circle in Woodstock.  (FOX 5 Atlanta)

WOODSTOCK, Ga. - Firefighters in Cherokee County said all the occupants of a house that went up in flames on Wednesday are safe. 

Officials said a fire damaged a home at 805 Willow Oak Circle in Woodstock

Everyone made it out of the two-story house, the Cherokee County Fire Department said. 

Image 1 of 6

  (Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services)

The owner of the home was treated by a Cobb County burn unit. The injuries are not expected to be life-threatening. 

Firefighters said the home was a complete loss. 

Officials said the cause is still under investigation.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE