Homeowner treated for burns following Cherokee County fire

Firefighters in Cherokee County said all the occupants of a house that went up in flames on Wednesday are safe.

Officials said a fire damaged a home at 805 Willow Oak Circle in Woodstock.

Everyone made it out of the two-story house, the Cherokee County Fire Department said.

The owner of the home was treated by a Cobb County burn unit. The injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

Firefighters said the home was a complete loss.

Officials said the cause is still under investigation.

