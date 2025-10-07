GDOT seeks public input on I-285 Westside Express Lanes proposal

article

The Brief Georgia DOT proposes two barrier-separated express lanes each direction over 10 I-285 miles to reduce congestion. Project uses a public-private partnership; private operator finances, builds, operates, maintaining lanes for future toll revenue. Public comments due Oct. 20; open houses Oct. 7 Smyrna and Oct. 8 Atlanta.



The Georgia Department of Transportation is moving forward with plans to add new express lanes along a 10-mile stretch of Interstate 285 on the west side of Atlanta, a project aimed at easing congestion for the more than 150,000 drivers who use the corridor each day.

I-285 Westside Express Lanes project explained

The backstory:

The proposal, known as the I-285 Westside Express Lanes project, would add two barrier-separated express lanes in each direction between Mt. Wilkinson Parkway in Cobb County and Benjamin E. Mays Drive in Fulton County. Georgia DOT officials say the updated design replaces an earlier plan for a single buffer-separated lane in each direction and is expected to improve travel times, boost transit reliability, and reduce gridlock across one of metro Atlanta’s busiest highway sections.

According to the department’s project summary, the express lanes would be operated under a public-private partnership, meaning a private partner would design, build, finance, operate, and maintain the lanes in exchange for future toll revenue. The approach shifts much of the financial burden from taxpayers to the private sector while allowing the state to pursue a larger project scope.

I-285 Express Lanes concern

What they're saying:

Public input gathered earlier this year highlighted several key concerns, including property acquisition, construction impacts, and noise levels. Georgia DOT said 73 percent of respondents cited construction disruptions as their top concern, while 55 percent mentioned land use and 50 percent raised noise issues. Still, more than half of survey participants viewed the project favorably or neutrally, citing potential benefits like reduced congestion and improved access.

Biggest concerns about I-285 project

What's next:

A noise assessment and environmental study are currently underway. If sound levels are projected to rise significantly, GDOT said noise barriers will be considered where feasible.

The department anticipates releasing a full environmental document and hosting a Public Hearing Open House in late 2026, following the current round of public engagement.

How to make your voice heard

What you can do:

The agency is accepting public comments on the plan through October 20, with two open-house events scheduled this week for residents to learn more and speak directly with GDOT staff. The sessions will take place October 7 at Vinings Church in Smyrna and October 8 at the Emma Darnell Aviation Museum and Conference Center in Atlanta, both from 5 to 7 p.m.

There will be no formal presentation, but attendees can review project maps and speak with engineers and planners. Written comments can be left at the events, submitted online at i285westsideexpresslanes-gdot.hub.arcgis.com, emailed to westsideexpresslanes@ga.dot.gov, or phoned in to the project hotline at (404) 474-8225. Comments can also be mailed to Amber Phillips, Georgia DOT’s State Environmental Administrator, at 600 West Peachtree Street NE, 16th Floor, Atlanta, GA 30308.

For more information, residents can visit i285westsideexpresslanes-gdot.hub.arcgis.com.