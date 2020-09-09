GBI: Texas fugitive caught in Gordon County following second shooting

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they have apprehended the man accused of shooting a Whitfield County deputy on Labor Day. The arrest comes just hours after deputies said the same gunman shot someone in the head in Gordon County.

Wednesday's shooting victim was rushed to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn. as deputies surrounded a home where the suspected gunman was believed to be barricaded. The victim was in stable condition late Wednesday and is expected to recover from his injuries, the Whitfield County Sheriff said. Their identity and details surrounding the incident were not released.

Deputies in Gordon County swarmed the Resaca area late Wednesday afternoon. The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for the area and shut down Cline, Midway, and Bandy Lake roads as well as Airport Circle. The area is described by deputies as being mostly farmland with a lot of wooded areas and chicken farms. Around 7:30 p.m., the Georgia State Patrol's SWAT team was spotted at the scene.

Authorities said the shooting appeared to be connected to the manhunt for Dalton Potter. Potter, 29, is accused of shooting a Whitfield County deputy during a traffic stop along Interstate 75 on Labor Day. Deputies returned fire, but Potter fled the scene in a stolen vehicle towing a trailer. It crashed along I-75 near the Whitfield-Gordon county line, investigators said. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation later said the trailer was filled with explosives.

Dalton Potter (Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

The GBI said Deputy Hackney, who was struck by the bullet, survived the shooting thanks to his ballistic vest.

Potter is wanted in Georgia on five counts of aggravated assault. He is also wanted out of Leakey, Real County, Texas for larceny and theft of over $2,500.

He was taken into custody a little before 11 p.m. and was taken to the hospital to be checked out. Potter suffered minor injuries during his 72-hour absconsion, but was in good health. He will be booked into jail. The sheriff said he was "very pleased" with the outcome Wednesday evening and thanked all the support his deputies received the past three days. He said he would have updates on the case Thursday.

Jonathan Hosman (Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

An alleged accomplice, 47-year-old Jonathan Hosman, was caught Tuesday morning. Hosmer was charged in possession of methamphetamine, bringing stolen property into the state, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is also wanted out of Leakey, Texas for larceny and theft over $2,500.

The search for Potter continued on Wednesday. He is considered armed and dangerous.