GBI: Suspect charged with murder in Social Circle deadly double shooting

An Athens man was charged Monday with murder in connection to the deadly shooting of two people along a rural road in Social Circle in May, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday.

According to the GBI,19-year-old, Tommy Charles Webb, Jr., was charged with murder. He was in the Clarke Co. jail for a parole and probation violation.

Tommy Charles Webb, Jr. (Clarke County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators said the bodies of James Robert Evans, 27, and Jaymie Whitlock, 32, were found outside a metal gate along Thurman Baccus Road by a passing motorist.

The GBI said two bodies were found along Thurman Baccus Road on May 15, 2020 (FOX 5)

Authorities believe they were killed at the scene.

An investigation continues.

Anyone with information on this case should call Social Circle Investigator Michael Jett at 678-243-8680 or the GBI at 1-800-597-8477.

