GBI responds to officer-involved shooting in Bulloch County

Published 
News
FOX 5 Atlanta

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is responding to an officer-involved shooting in Bulloch County.

Officials said one man is seriously injured.

No Troopers have been injured, according to the GBI.

    GBI Investigations:

    _____

